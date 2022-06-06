Capital International Investors Has $146.26 Million Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.56% of Genmab A/S worth $146,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.38.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

