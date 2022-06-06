Capital International Investors Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $163,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 61,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,028,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,489,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.47. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

