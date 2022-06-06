Capital International Investors Invests $88.44 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,769,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,439,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of TotalEnergies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.