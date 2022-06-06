Capital International Investors Purchases 167,200 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $216,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

TAP opened at $53.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

