Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.25% of EnPro Industries worth $96,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

