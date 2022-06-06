Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 478.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $198,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

