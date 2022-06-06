Capital International Investors Sells 178 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $258,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Natixis grew its stake in General Dynamics by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 56,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

GD opened at $230.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.