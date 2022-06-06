Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 2,325,871 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,546,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325,871 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.26% of Coupang worth $133,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

