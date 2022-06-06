Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.20% of Pegasystems worth $109,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

