Capital Research Global Investors Has $97.09 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,133 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $97,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,637,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

ABG opened at $182.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

