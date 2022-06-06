Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 43,871 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.20% of Pegasystems worth $109,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

