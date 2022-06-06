Capital Research Global Investors Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,300,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.21% of ResMed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $208.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,743. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

