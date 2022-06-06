Capital Research Global Investors Sells 165,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $125,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock worth $544,355. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

