Capital Research Global Investors Sells 20,900 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.04% of Silicon Laboratories worth $86,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $148.48 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.