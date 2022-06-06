Capital Research Global Investors Sells 752,193 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,193 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.71% of Asana worth $98,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asana by 92.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

