Capital Research Global Investors Sells 788,179 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,179 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.94% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $94,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

