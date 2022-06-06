Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

