Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.