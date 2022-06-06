Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.81).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.77) to GBX 227 ($2.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 285 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,261,878.20).

LON:CNE traded up GBX 4.99 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 205.79 ($2.58). 13,975,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,635. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.20 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.07. The company has a market cap of £654.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

