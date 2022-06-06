Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) will report $21.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.87 million and the highest is $23.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $75.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $84.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $193.86 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $248.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 632,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,722. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,432 shares of company stock valued at $66,220. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $483,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

