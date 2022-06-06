CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 4,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,527. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

