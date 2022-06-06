CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

PRTS stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. CarParts.com has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 2.45.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,918,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.