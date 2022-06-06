Carry (CRE) One Day Volume Hits $5.37 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $51.26 million and $5.37 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040519 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010774 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.