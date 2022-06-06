Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

