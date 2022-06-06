Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $68.76 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

