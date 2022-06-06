Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $418.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

