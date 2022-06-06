Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,709 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

