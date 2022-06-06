Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.
EQRR stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38.
