Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $477,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

