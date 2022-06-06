Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 237 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

BlackRock stock opened at $671.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.08. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

