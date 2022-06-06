Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 70 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.84 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

