Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,327. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $13,799,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

