Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to post $28.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.84 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $120.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.71 million to $120.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.12 million, with estimates ranging from $156.04 million to $158.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.28. 23,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,439. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

