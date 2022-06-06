Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.72 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) to post $28.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.84 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $120.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.71 million to $120.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.12 million, with estimates ranging from $156.04 million to $158.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.28. 23,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,439. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.