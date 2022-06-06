Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.72.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

