CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 23 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.30 and its 200-day moving average is $488.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

