CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $432.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $402.05 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

