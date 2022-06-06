CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $146.31 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

