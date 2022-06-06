CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74.

