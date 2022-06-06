CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

