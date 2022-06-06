CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $52.89.

