CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VTV stock opened at $144.09 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

