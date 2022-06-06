CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 44.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 62.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,305,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

