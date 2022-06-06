CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,194 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAD opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

