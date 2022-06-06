CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.