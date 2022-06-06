CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $237.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.09 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

