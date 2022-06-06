Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $491.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

