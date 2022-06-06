Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Chenghe Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 7th. Chenghe Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Chenghe Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:CHEAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

About Chenghe Acquisition (Get Rating)

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

