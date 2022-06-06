Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.
Chewy stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.