Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $747,000.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
