Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 68.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $279.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

